WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram testifies

03 June 2019 - 10:14 By TimeLIVE

The former editor of the Gupta-owned television channel ANN7,  Rajesh Sundaram, is on the stand on Monday to give his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.


The family-owned media empire, made up of the 24-hour news station ANN7 and The New Age newspaper, has since been closed.

The commission is investigating the Gupta family's alleged influence on political matters, as well as corruption and fraud in the public sector.

