Mmusi Maimane gives the DA an ultimatum
09 June 2019 - 00:00
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told the party's top leadership structure that the party would have to "adapt or die" following its worst-ever performance in a national election.
Maimane also told the Federal Council that tried and tested DA strategist Ryan Coetzee would be leading a panel to review operations and policies.
