Mmusi Maimane gives the DA an ultimatum

09 June 2019 - 00:00 By THABO MOKONE
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Alon Skuy

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told the party's top leadership structure that the party would have to "adapt or die" following its worst-ever performance in a national election.

Maimane also told the Federal Council that tried and tested DA strategist Ryan Coetzee would be leading a panel to review operations and policies.

