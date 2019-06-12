Politics

ANCYL claims Twitter account was hacked - and they know who did it

12 June 2019 - 17:05 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Outgoing ANCYL president Collen Maine is at the centre of calls to disband the league's NEC.
Outgoing ANCYL president Collen Maine is at the centre of calls to disband the league's NEC.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

The ANC Youth League said on Wednesday that it had identified two former employees of its communications team who "hacked" their Twitter account.

Party spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the pair accessed the Youth League account using Tweetdeck, a social media application which allows for the management of multiple accounts. This means the two had been granted a password to the league's account.

“Those two comrades used to be in the communications of the youth league at the time of the [task team]. Those people have subsequently been removed because we were not aware that they still had access,” said Mkhize.

The alleged hack comes amid pressure from some in the league for the ruling party to disband the league’s national executive committee.

On the same day, a group leading the so-called “disband faction” were again marching outside Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in downtown Johannesburg.

The ANCYL account surprised many when it tweeted: “We are protecting people from themselves by our principled call to disband the youth league.”

Another tweet read: “Only I have the password - Oros can’t log me out. Disband now!”

"Oros" is a reference to ANCYL president Collen Maine.

Another tweet read: “We are not hacked, sidiniwe amakhehla [we are tired of old people]. Disband now.”

The tweets have since been deleted.

READ MORE:

Collen Maine seeks one last hurrah as ANC Youth League boss

Outgoing ANC Youth League president Collen Maine has pleaded with ANC bigwigs not to disband his executive because he wants to deliver his political ...
News
3 days ago

Ace Magashule mum on youth league concerns as Mzansi calls for younger leaders

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has not responded to a call for the ANCYL to be disbanded
Politics
6 days ago

'Young Lions' contradict secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza's 'personal views'

It never rains but pours for the embattled leadership of the ANCYL.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANCYL claims Twitter account was hacked - and they know who did it Politics
  2. No legal reps for ANC members implicated in setting up rival parties Politics
  3. Former NPA boss Nxasana says Jiba told officials to 'dig up dirt' on him Politics
  4. Pushing and shoving as EFF and ANC clash during MPs' induction session Politics
  5. 'We are Team Transport' - Fikile Mbalula in quotes Politics

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X