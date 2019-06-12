ANCYL claims Twitter account was hacked - and they know who did it

The ANC Youth League said on Wednesday that it had identified two former employees of its communications team who "hacked" their Twitter account.

Party spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the pair accessed the Youth League account using Tweetdeck, a social media application which allows for the management of multiple accounts. This means the two had been granted a password to the league's account.

“Those two comrades used to be in the communications of the youth league at the time of the [task team]. Those people have subsequently been removed because we were not aware that they still had access,” said Mkhize.