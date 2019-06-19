Another Sona? Here's what you need to know
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the first state of the nation address (Sona) of the 6th Parliament on Thursday in Cape Town.
This is the second Sona in just over four months. It marks the start of the 6th democratic Parliament after the country’s general election in May.
Ramaphosa will deliver the address under the theme "Let’s grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom", since the country commemorates 25 years of freedom and democracy after the historic 1994 elections.
The celebration is said to reflect on the country’s successes and challenges, as well as find ways to improve the lives of people.
What to expect
Although much has been achieved over the past 25 years of freedom, TimesLIVE reported that South Africans are eager to hear how the reversing economy can be tackled, as citizens are now demanding more than a plan but actions and tangible results.
Time for Ramaphosa’s address
The address will start at 7pm and will be broadcast live across a number of television and radio stations.
After the Sona, Parliament will meet again on Tuesday in a joint sitting of both houses to debate the content of the president’s address and on Wednesday for the president’s reply.
Road closures
According to the City of Cape Town, road closures will take place on the following times:
From 6:00 to 23:45 (for rehearsals):
- Church Square
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street
- Company Gardens
- Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street
- Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street
- St Johns Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street
- Gallery Lane
- Bouquet Street
- Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Street
- Wesley Street between Buitenkant and Hope Street
- Glynn Street between Buitenkant and Hope Street
- Wale Street between Queen Victoria and Adderley Street
- Bureau Street between Adderley and Parliament Street
- Spin Street and Mostert Street between Corporation and Parliament Street
- Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street.
Roads to close on Thursday evening only
From 17:00 to 20:00:
- Buitenkant Street between Roeland and Strand streets.
From 17:45 to 19:30:
- Klipper Road, Newlands, from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands, from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
- Newlands Avenue, Newlands, from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
- Dean Street, Newlands, westbound from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, city-bound carriageway from Newlands Avenue to city centre
- Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
- Anzio Road, Observatory, from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)
- N2, Settlers Way city-bound carriageway from Main Road (M4) to city centre.
From 18:00 to 19:30:
- Roeland Street, between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street.