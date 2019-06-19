Another Sona? Here's what you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the first state of the nation address (Sona) of the 6th Parliament on Thursday in Cape Town.

This is the second Sona in just over four months. It marks the start of the 6th democratic Parliament after the country’s general election in May.

Ramaphosa will deliver the address under the theme "Let’s grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom", since the country commemorates 25 years of freedom and democracy after the historic 1994 elections.

The celebration is said to reflect on the country’s successes and challenges, as well as find ways to improve the lives of people.

What to expect

Although much has been achieved over the past 25 years of freedom, TimesLIVE reported that South Africans are eager to hear how the reversing economy can be tackled, as citizens are now demanding more than a plan but actions and tangible results.