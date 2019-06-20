Politics

ANC delays charging Steve Hofmeyr - but warns he's not off the hook

20 June 2019 - 11:14 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Steve Hofmeyr has taken on both the ANC and the DA in one tweet and the ruling party says it will respond with criminal charges.
Steve Hofmeyr has taken on both the ANC and the DA in one tweet and the ruling party says it will respond with criminal charges.
Image: Instagram/Steve Hofmeyr

The ANC has changed its plans to charge controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr  barely 15 hours after announcing it would open a case of crimen injuria against him.

After issuing a statement on Wednesday night saying it would open the case on Thursday in Cape Town, the ANC on Thursday said it had postponed the move for next Monday in Johannesburg.

PODCAST: Sunday Times Politics Weekly - Ace vs Ramaphosa face-off will taint the next Sona

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party had decided it would make more sense to lay the charge in Johannesburg, where the ANC head office is located, for purposes of monitoring the case's progress.

Hofmeyr landed himself in hot water after a controversial Tweet he posted on Wednesday addressed to SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, and DA MP Phumzile van Damme threatening them that "when you come to take our lives and land, you will die".

Hofmeyr sent the Tweet after Mandela had sparked a social media frenzy following her#OurLand tweets, while Van Damme on Tuesday tweeted about punching a white man in an apparent racial confrontation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Mabe said Hofmeyr must not think he has gotten away with it as the ANC will be now opening the case in Joburg on Monday.

"Opening the case in Joburg will also allow us to monitor and regularly follow up on progress. Our own structures such as the women's league (ANCWL) have conveyed their support of the move to open a case of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr and as such it is important for us that a case such as this, once opened, be followed up to its logical conclusion," Mabe told TimesLIVE.

MORE

Land, controversy and race: A timeline of 'Zindzi Mandela's' Twitter storm

Zindzi Mandela has been dominating Twitter since her infamous land tweets.
News
7 hours ago

Government's failure to condemn 'racist' social media posts sets SA back, warn experts

Most South Africans do not want to their politicians playing race games – instead, they want them to focus on creating jobs and fixing the economy, ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. North West 'overpaid SA Express millions' to run Pilanesberg, Mafikeng airports Politics
  2. Presidential golf challenge is a money making scheme, says Tony Yengeni Politics
  3. ANC delays charging Steve Hofmeyr - but warns he's not off the hook Politics
  4. ATM president denies Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule had a hand in the party's ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | State capture: SA Express GM Arson Phiri testifies Politics

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X