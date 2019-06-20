WATCH LIVE | State capture: SA Express GM Arson Phiri testifies
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear testimony from commercial general manager of SA Express Arson Phiri on Thursday.
The commission is also expected to hear aviation-related testimony from CFO of the Department of Community Safety and Transport in the North West Kutlwano Phatudi and Koroneka Trading's Babadi Tlatsana.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.
Former SA Airways (SAA) CFO Phumeza Nhantsi testified on Tuesday and Wednesday that she realised she was being used as "a vehicle for people to enrich themselves" after she found out that the board of a company from which the airline wanted to solicit a R15bn loan was chaired by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sister.