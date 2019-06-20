Politics

WATCH | 'We are a country of dreamers': Politicians slam Ramaphosa's Sona

20 June 2019 - 21:40 By Neo Goba

Opposition parties dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday as nothing but "a pipe dream".

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described Sona as “a state of no action and containing a lot of empty promises”.

“It was all based on a dream of really no tangible plans on how we will get out of this trouble in the next five years. We should have seen more reforms and none were forthcoming.”

Maimane said Ramaphosa’s stance on the Reserve Bank did not reflect what the ANC’s resolutions taken in Nasrec in 2017 were.

“Our constitution gives the mandate of the Reserve Bank. The problem that the president is facing is that his party doesn’t agree with the position he is taking. No tangible plans to make sure we put investment into our economic growth,” said Maimane.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa’s speech said “nothing”.

“The president said nothing about the land. That which the president said is going to happen is already been happening and has not delivered the land to our people. The ANC has abandoned the agenda to expropriate land without compensation because they make black people stupid,” said Malema.

Malema said Ramaphosa was “daydreaming” and that he must be woken up by South Africans.

- SowetanLIVE

