Wishlist or nah? Mzansi divided over President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address

Mixed responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address continue to flood Twitter as Mzansi weighs in on his speech.

Some have slammed Ramaphosa's plan to deal with unemployment, saying it will leave many youths without jobs and in poverty. This as the president said he aims to create no fewer than two million jobs in 10 years.

Others have praised the president's vision, even going as far as saying he has brought back hope for a better and progressive country.