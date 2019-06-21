Wishlist or nah? Mzansi divided over President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address
President Cyril Ramaphosa tackled numerous issues during his State of the nation address on June 20 2019. From recouping money lost to State Capture, Eskom’s continuous woes to youth unemployment and Investment into South Africa - here’s all you need to know from Ramaphosa’s Sona address.
Mixed responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address continue to flood Twitter as Mzansi weighs in on his speech.
Some have slammed Ramaphosa's plan to deal with unemployment, saying it will leave many youths without jobs and in poverty. This as the president said he aims to create no fewer than two million jobs in 10 years.
Others have praised the president's vision, even going as far as saying he has brought back hope for a better and progressive country.
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa has a dream
Here's a snapshot of reactions:
7 million young people must reconcile with the reality that they will never be employed for the coming 10 years. Cyril's plan is only catering 2 million jobs. On average, 200 thousand jobs a year. This is the government we chose. Sweet dreams everyone 😊❤️ #SONA2019— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) June 20, 2019
RSA need measurable goals and a clear plan of action not dreams #SONA2019— LungisaniNhlangulela (@Gdbless) June 21, 2019
For how long we gon complain on Twitter about fake promises made by our Government??? This Is sad. nothing is gon change. We know it, and they know it 😒😒😒😒 #SONA2019— For Martha (@SpheGuda) June 21, 2019
Data Analytics and Coding to be introduced from a primary school level #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/cg4ozjThZw— Vuyolwethu Dubese (@VDubese) June 20, 2019
I mean I understand the drive towards it as a country but the issue of infrastructure coupled with pressing issues such as poverty challenges implantation #SONA2019— Awu’kahle (@LM_Okuhle) June 20, 2019
#SONA2019 should President Cyril Ramaphosa decide to retire one day he should think of becoming a Forex Scammer..— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) June 20, 2019
This man is good at selling dreams.. pic.twitter.com/UiioobWfku
I like a President Ramaphosa dream about South Africa. Visionary will take this country foward— smhlongo.durban@gmail.com (@SmhlongoD) June 20, 2019
SA a country of visions and plans but nothing ever gets implemented except for one thing which is corruption #SONA2019 #SONA19— Alex ♕ ™ (@AlexSithole) June 20, 2019
South Africans are paradoxical, one week screaming for a better tomorrow, comparing African infrastructure to 1st world nations. When their leaders set targets to achieve these goals they are immediately cynical, doubtful even laughing it off as doomed to fail#Ramaphosa— SnazZy (@A_Snazzy8) June 20, 2019
It's been a minute since someone meaningfully said I'm proudly South African. Cyril Ramaphosa gives you that thing #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/OwQGBvI2tD— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) June 20, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphupha #SONA19 pic.twitter.com/AiePR7ILKx— Patrick Sindane (@sindane3) June 20, 2019
My president is going to lower the data cost. Guys our president is the future #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/e4tqq5wv1M— Avu (@AngikhoRight) June 20, 2019