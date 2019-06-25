Politics

Jacob Zuma says he will appear before the state capture inquiry in July

25 June 2019 - 07:57 By KARYN MAUGHAN
Former president Jacob Zuma says he will "attend" the commission in July.
Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Zuma said he would "attend" the commission in July even though, in a letter from his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, he maintained that the commission was biased against him and "lacks the requisite impartiality", Business Day reported on Tuesday. 


TimesLIVE reported last week that the state capture inquiry said Zuma had no right to insist on being  furnished with a list of questions as a condition for him to voluntarily take the stand.

In a statement, the commission said it had been waiting more than six weeks for Zuma to submit a written undertaking that he would appear before it.

PODCAST: Sunday Times Politics Weekly - Ace vs Ramaphosa face-off will taint the next Sona

The week of July 15 to 19 has been set aside to enable Zuma "to give his side of the story in response to the statements or affidavits and evidence of certain identified witnesses", the commission said.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is leading the inquiry into allegations of state capture.

