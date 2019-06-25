Mazzone urges Ramaphosa to fire 'corrupt' nominees for parliamentary committees

DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss ANC MPs who have been designated to chair the National Assembly's portfolio committees.

"Through you, chairperson, I ask that the president, as the leader of the ANC, steel your resolve and dismiss these people from parliament. Prove that you are indeed the master of our fate, the captain of this ship, and that you are not just being led around by the nose by factions in your party," said Mazzone, while debating Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).

Without mentioning any names, Mazzone bemoaned the fact that former ministers Bongani Bongo, Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi and Tina Joematt-Pettersson - some of whom have been accused of wrongdoing at the state capture inquiry - have been designated by the ANC to chair the oversight committees.

Portfolio committees will elect new chairpersons on July 2.