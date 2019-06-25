Revolutions begin with ideas: Mthembu to Maimane in Sona debate

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle the problems of the current urban centres before thinking of building new "smart cities".

Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday during the debate on Ramaphosa's state of the nation (Sona) address delivered last week, Maimane criticised the president's approach to the fourth industrial revolution, saying that giving school pupils tablets was not helpful.

In his speech, Maimane continued in the same vein, saying Ramaphosa's dream of a bullet train traversing multiple provinces was irrelevant as long as current problems plaguing state rail agency Prasa remained unresolved.

"Today we have floods in KZN and droughts in the Western Cape. This is the future we must plan for, and so before we build smart cities, we should build sustainable cities.

"Elsewhere in the world countries are using smart technology to keep their people healthy and safe. Solutions like smartphone screening to detect cervical cancer. This should be part of our plan too.

"I hear everyone speaking of the fourth industrial revolution these days, but I'm not sure they always know what this is. Giving our children tablets at school is not the fourth industrial revolution, but preparing them for jobs that don't even exist yet is," said Maimane.