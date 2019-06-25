Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Aviation-related testimony continues

25 June 2019 - 10:03 By timeslive

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear the testimony of airport co-ordinator for SA Express Estelle Loock on Tuesday.

It is also expected to hear testimony from head of fuel management for SA Airways (SAA) Mark Vaughan. 


Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the commission.

Zuma said he would "attend" the commission in July, even though, in a letter from his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, he maintained that the commission was biased against him and "lacks the requisite impartiality", Business Day reported on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE reported last week that the state capture inquiry said Zuma had no right to insist on being furnished with a list of questions as a condition for him to voluntarily take the stand.

