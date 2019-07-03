If need be, we'll take up arms to take over this country, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema spat fire during an EFF press conference on Tuesday.

He took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa over allegations that his 2017 presidential campaign was funded by Bosasa, his "protection" of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, as well as the dismissal of Peter Moyo from Old Mutual.

Here are five quotes from the conference:

We will take over

"Anyone who comes and threatens this revolution will find us ready. Our constitution says we'll do everything we can to take over this country. If need arises, we'll take up arms. For the revolution, we do anything. If you are a member and you don't like it, join ACDP."

Ramaphosa must come clean about CR17

"Now the president must answer because his answers are not satisfactory. I have asked him, why should you wait for an investigation? Why not call a press conference and give details about the sponsors of CR17?"

EFF backs Moyo

"We have been trying to get close to the matter of the dismissal of Moyo and what we are finding out is that he was an agent of transformation, who was committed to recruiting capable blacks into strategic positions at Old Mutual. We are concerned that his dismissal was fuelled by resistance to change."

Gwede Mantashe is scared of Mkhwebane

"Minister Gwede does not want public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane because his case is also coming. The SACP does not want her because their issues are also coming. "

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi vs EFF

"Agrizzi is fined R200,000 for using the k-word and we are fined R500,000 for political speech. The courts are telling you that it is more expensive to use political speech than to use the k-word."