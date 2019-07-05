Politics

South Africans divided over latest Julius Malema court judgment

05 July 2019 - 09:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu

South Africans have been at loggerheads on Twitter since EFF leader Julius Malema lost a bid to have the Riotous Assemblies Act declared unconstitutional.

Malema has been charged under the act for encouraging his supporters to occupy land.

Malema argued that the charge of incitement criminalises free expression but his bid was struck down by the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba said the act is in line with the constitution, which prohibits the incitement of violence. 

The judge further ruled that the section stating that someone convicted of incitement should be sentenced "as if they had actually committed the crime [which they incited]" is unconstitutional.

Many took to Twitter to weigh in on the judgement.

Opinions were divided as some supported the judgment, while others say it's not only the EFF's loss, but that of all black South Africans.

Here are some of the responses:

In support of judgment:

In support of Malema:

