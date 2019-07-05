South Africans divided over latest Julius Malema court judgment
South Africans have been at loggerheads on Twitter since EFF leader Julius Malema lost a bid to have the Riotous Assemblies Act declared unconstitutional.
Malema has been charged under the act for encouraging his supporters to occupy land.
Malema argued that the charge of incitement criminalises free expression but his bid was struck down by the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba said the act is in line with the constitution, which prohibits the incitement of violence.
The judge further ruled that the section stating that someone convicted of incitement should be sentenced "as if they had actually committed the crime [which they incited]" is unconstitutional.
Many took to Twitter to weigh in on the judgement.
Opinions were divided as some supported the judgment, while others say it's not only the EFF's loss, but that of all black South Africans.
Here are some of the responses:
In support of judgment:
#JuliusMalema cannot tell poor black people to occupy other people's land then when the law catches catches up with him he then complains that the Riots Assemblies Act is unconstitutional. What if the owner killed those ppl. Such person can be acquitted of murder.— Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) July 4, 2019
Land occupation is a flawed way to pursue Land Reform. If #JuliusMalema has his way only thugs with muscle will have access to land. Learn from Zimbabwe, South Africans.— M-Jay (@M_Jay94) July 4, 2019
An orderly and case by case land reform process is what SA should pursue not violent mob grabs.
#JuliusMalema wants to turn SA to Zimbabwe, he is misleading people by telling them to occupy land, He should challenge this law through courts before instructing people to occupy land. With him is about ego not about people, @CityTshwane decision is a typical example.— Lereng (@Lereng_) July 4, 2019
#JuliusMalema lost yet another case. pic.twitter.com/xIcefGeOHx— Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) July 4, 2019
The money young people wake up to the fallacy that #JuliusMalema is Jesus sent to advocate for black empowerment, that's when this country will be liberated.— Delta Lebogang Mphahlele (@MphahleleDelta) July 4, 2019
So the law was an apartheid law... should we scrap everything that was made during apartheid era?... roads and cities #JuliusMalema— Very BAD news (@BADnewsDZIVHU) July 4, 2019
Taking shortcuts and inciting violence or anarchy will never be accepted, we all want our land back but not through land grabs which will result in loss of lives. The least will be for that apartheid law amended and still charged and fined again. #JuliusMalema— SoSiya Mgwezani (@MgwezaniSosiya) July 4, 2019
#JuliusMalema People really fooled by this guy called Julius malema who first acquired a huge land for himself, farms, big properties, where he will not allow a single shack built next to them. How smart.— KD Mlondleni (@khulilemlomdeen) July 4, 2019
In support of Malema:
#JuliusMalema is in court and challenging the legality of an apartheid law in a democratic dispensation. Some blacks are happy that he hasn't won yet.— VinceThabs (@vincentmzb) July 4, 2019
I ask what are you happy about? Do you understand the magnitude of this case to black people as a whole?
We have a long way to go, other blacks think the land issue is just EFF or Julius Malema's issue. We don't know/understand our history clearly! #JuliusMalema— Byron Maphike (@ThetheMaphike) July 4, 2019
It's sad that 25+years into the "democratic SA" we still use some of the acts that were created in the apartheid Era by the Apartheid government!!! #JuliusMalema— DOSKi Promise (@promise_992) July 4, 2019
#JuliusMalema the fight continues! We will take the land back one way or another #OurLand pic.twitter.com/WaiFWCuwKE— Aaron Kubayi (@DuzzAaron) July 4, 2019