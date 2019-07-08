DA slams Tito Mboweni for 'not knowing SABC mandate'

In the letter, claims the DA, Mboweni's letter says the "SABC is ultimately only an implementing agent for the Department of Communications" - which Van Damme said is not the case.

"The SABC is not an implementing agent for the Department of Communications, as stated by Mboweni. It is flabbergasting that he does not know this," she said in a statement.

"We call on minister Mboweni to properly appraise himself on the role and mandate of the SABC, and once having done so, continue negotiations regarding funding for the SABC with this knowledge in mind."

TimesLIVE reported on Sunday that Mboweni has declined to give the cash-strapped SABC a much-needed government guarantee in order for the public broadcaster to stay on air.

This came barely a week after Ndabeni-Abrahams told parliament she was prepared to quit her job rather than give the SABC a loan guarantee while it did not have a solid turnaround strategy.