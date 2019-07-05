Politics

ANC unimpressed with EFF withdrawing from DA coalition in Tshwane

05 July 2019 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC's Kgosi Maepa says the party condemns the pair's inability to work things out.
The ANC has disapproved of the EFF and DA's squabble over power in the Tshwane region.

This after EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said his party would no longer be supporting the DA in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros where, ironically, it played a key role in putting and keeping the DA in power.

Malema said the EFF would participate in debates and make inputs in council meetings but would "abstain from voting".

Speaking at a media briefing in Tshwane on Thursday, the ANC's Kgosi Maepa said the party condemned the pair's inability to work things out.

"The ANC regional executive committee and its branch in the city council [caucus] have taken a dim view of the current epoch of nefarious and delinquent political administration by the failed coalition arrangements of the DA and the EFF."

Meanwhile, SowetanLIVE quoted DA federal executive chair James Selfe as saying that the party was bracing itself for the possibility of losing power in the two metros.

Selfe said the DA's rejection of the EFF's demands, which included putting up its own mayor in the capital Tshwane, had made the prospect of losing power in both Tshwane and Johannesburg a real possibility.

"Yes, we have made peace with that [losing power]... one of the scenarios that is possible is that we lose power in those municipalities and we go back to being opposition," he said.

