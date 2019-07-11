DA wants probe into how Zukisa Faku became MP with fraud convictions

The DA has called for former Buffalo City mayor Zukisa Faku to be investigated after she resigned as an MP last week.

The party said on Wednesday that parliament needs to explain how Faku was elected as an ANC MP despite having fraud convictions to her name.

According to a HeraldLIVE report, Faku was found guilty of fraud relating to her use of an official credit card when she was mayor of Buffalo City, and had been serving her fraud sentence while holding on to her MP seat.

She was convicted on nine counts of fraud.

In a statement, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said: "Should it turn out that Ms Faku was never eligible for election, parliament should conduct an urgent review to establish where and how their internal vetting systems failed to pick this up.

"Parliament would then also be obligated to recover the money and benefits Ms Faku received while masquerading as a lawful member of parliament."