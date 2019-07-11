WATCH | Gordhan whisked to safety as EFF MPs charge towards him in parliament

They argued that Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech, saying he was a "constitutional delinquent" following damning findings against him by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

But House chairperson Grace Borotho rejected their point of order.

EFF MPs would not back down and moved towards Gordhan when they were ordered to leave the house. ANC MPs whisked Gordhan away to safety.

They were eventually forcefully removed by members of the parliamentary protection services, and their behaviour will now be referred to the powers and privileges committee for disciplinary proceedings.

After about 20 minutes, an unharmed Gordhan delivered the budget speech.