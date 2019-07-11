Politics

WATCH | Gordhan whisked to safety as EFF MPs charge towards him in parliament

11 July 2019 - 18:24 By TimesLIVE
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked away from the podium as EFF MPs charged towards him in attempt to prevent him from delivering his departmental budget speech in parliament on Thursday.

In a rowdy session that mirrored sittings of the fifth parliament under former president Jacob Zuma, 22 EFF MPs, led by  one of their seniors, Sam Matiase, declared from the outset that they would not allow Gordhan to deliver his speech.

They argued that Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech, saying he was a "constitutional delinquent" following damning findings against him by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

But House chairperson Grace Borotho rejected their point of order.

EFF MPs would not back down and moved towards Gordhan when they were ordered to leave the house. ANC MPs whisked Gordhan away to safety.

They were eventually forcefully removed by members of the parliamentary protection services, and their behaviour will now be referred to the powers and privileges committee for disciplinary proceedings.

After about 20 minutes, an unharmed Gordhan delivered the budget speech.

MORE

Gordhan 'surprised' he's being equated to state capture looters

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he is "surprised" that some people are  seeking to "equate" him with those who stole billions of rand ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Edward Zuma weighs in on Pravin Gordhan vs public protector battle

Edward Zuma has again written an open letter attacking Pravin Gordhan.
Politics
2 hours ago

Gordhan launches court action to set aside Mkhwebane's 'rogue unit' report

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan lodged an urgent application on Wednesday to suspend and interdict the enforcement of the remedial orders ...
Politics
1 day ago

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane disappointed by Pravin Gordhan's 'personal insults'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is disappointed at the 'personal insults' by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in court ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gordhan whisked to safety as EFF MPs charge towards him in parliament Politics
  2. EFF MP hints at legal action after laptop theft charges are dropped Politics
  3. Gordhan 'surprised' he's being equated to state capture looters Politics
  4. Edward Zuma weighs in on Pravin Gordhan vs public protector battle Politics
  5. 'There was this word, favour': Commission hears more about Guptas' Waterkloof ... Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X