Politics

Funny or disrespectful? Mixed reactions to Jacob Zuma's 'brighten up your day' video

15 July 2019 - 09:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma is set to appear before the Zondo commission into state capture for the first time on Monday.
Former president Jacob Zuma is set to appear before the Zondo commission into state capture for the first time on Monday.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

There has been an outpouring of reaction to a video posted by  Jacob Zuma mocking the Zuma must fall campaign. Some on social media have said the video of the former president poking fun at his haters is funny, while others have described it as disrespectful ahead of his appearance at the state capture inquiry.

In the video, captioned "I thought I should brighten up your day", Zuma is seen laughing as he imitates protesters at the forefront of the 2018 national shutdown, which saw the public and politicians demand his exit as the country's president.

"This is funny"

"Waiting eagerly for your day at the commission"

The video comes just as Zuma got people talking with a cryptic message he shared on the platform: "Lithatha osemsamo, limbeke emnyango lithathe osemnyango, limbeke emsamo", which loosely means one must not laugh at another's shortcomings as they, too, may find themselves in their situation.

It is unclear if this was in relation to his appearance before the commission As is often the case with the former president's social media posts, his followers were divided.

MORE

State capture inquiry: Five key allegations Jacob Zuma needs to answer

Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Politics
3 hours ago

8 key issues Jacob Zuma will have to address when he testifies at the Zondo inquiry

The ghosts of Jacob Zuma's past will come back to haunt him when he appears for the first time before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state ...
News
1 day ago

Hold onto reality as Zuma and his legal team do everything they can to lead Zondo down the rabbit hole

A week of reckoning lies ahead. SA has waited for years to hear former president Jacob Zuma respond to the mountain of allegations that he colluded ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Zuma mocks his critics on Twitter ahead of state capture appearance: 'I thought I should brighten up your day'

A video clip of former president Jacob Zuma dancing and mocking his critics was posted on social networking site Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
Politics
19 hours ago

Zuma’s date with Zondo: will he name his ‘detractors’?

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malema warns more disruption aimed at Gordhan Politics
  2. EFF Student Command’s third national assembly in four quotes from Julius Malema Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated testimony Politics
  4. Funny or disrespectful? Mixed reactions to Jacob Zuma's 'brighten up your day' ... Politics
  5. Accountability & side-steps: All eyes on Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X