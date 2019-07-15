Funny or disrespectful? Mixed reactions to Jacob Zuma's 'brighten up your day' video

There has been an outpouring of reaction to a video posted by Jacob Zuma mocking the Zuma must fall campaign. Some on social media have said the video of the former president poking fun at his haters is funny, while others have described it as disrespectful ahead of his appearance at the state capture inquiry.

In the video, captioned "I thought I should brighten up your day", Zuma is seen laughing as he imitates protesters at the forefront of the 2018 national shutdown, which saw the public and politicians demand his exit as the country's president.