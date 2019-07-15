Funny or disrespectful? Mixed reactions to Jacob Zuma's 'brighten up your day' video
There has been an outpouring of reaction to a video posted by Jacob Zuma mocking the Zuma must fall campaign. Some on social media have said the video of the former president poking fun at his haters is funny, while others have described it as disrespectful ahead of his appearance at the state capture inquiry.
In the video, captioned "I thought I should brighten up your day", Zuma is seen laughing as he imitates protesters at the forefront of the 2018 national shutdown, which saw the public and politicians demand his exit as the country's president.
I thought I should brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/T9kJgBUZz8— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 14, 2019
"This is funny"
Whether you like him or not,the honest truth is the man’s sense of humor is out of this world...— ButiRaps🇿🇦 (@MrSRS_Global) July 14, 2019
"Waiting eagerly for your day at the commission"
And lo, it came to pass! #zumahasfallen... looking forward to seeing you on the telly tomorrow! #StateCaptureInquiry— Neal Collins (@nealcol) July 14, 2019
The video comes just as Zuma got people talking with a cryptic message he shared on the platform: "Lithatha osemsamo, limbeke emnyango lithathe osemnyango, limbeke emsamo", which loosely means one must not laugh at another's shortcomings as they, too, may find themselves in their situation.
It is unclear if this was in relation to his appearance before the commission As is often the case with the former president's social media posts, his followers were divided.