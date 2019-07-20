Herschel Jantjies’ brace downs Wallabies at Ellis Park

Herschel Jantjies sparkled with a brace of tries to help the Springboks to a hard fought 35-17 win over Australia in the first match of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Given an opportunity to start by coach Rassie Erasmus together with Rynhardt Elsradt and Lizo Gqoboka from the bench, the nippy scrumhalf repaid the faith shown in him with a stunning performance as this largely experimental Bok registered the much needed victory.

With this win, the Springboks have ensured that the Wallabies will have to wait longer for a Test victory at Ellis Park as their last won here Johannesburg was back in 1963.

It will also give the Boks momentum going into the mammoth clash against the All Blacks in Wellington next weekend even though Erasmus is going to field a considerably changed side where they will be looking for their second win of the tournament.

Herschel Jantjies was not the only player to shine on the chilly Johannesburg night but the likes of stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth, Elton Jantjies, Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Sbu Nkosi and Jesse Kriel also put a commendable shift.

South Africa were the first to register their name on the scoreboard when debutant Herschel Jantjies touched down next to the poles after he received a pass from winger Nkosi eleven minutes into the game.

Australia replied with a penalty from the boot of Bernard Foley and a few minutes Lukhan Salakaia-Loto breached the Boks defence with a surging run to score a try but TMO ruled that Samu Kerevi’s pass went forward in the build-up.