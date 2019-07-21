Collins Chabane's staff accuse Jacob Zuma of lying under oath

Former members of minister Collins Chabane's staff have accused Jacob Zuma of lying under oath.

Chabane's former spokesperson Brent Simmons said: “I will testify … that [Jacob] Zuma’s PA called minister Chabane and gave him a clear instruction to not renew [Themba] Maseko’s GCIS contract, and to replace him with Jimmy Manyi.”

This week, Zuma denied that he had fired Maseko for not cooperating with the Guptas relating to the use of the state’s R600-million advertising budget.

