IN FULL | Ramaphosa's statement on taking Mkhwebane to court over campaign donations report

As I indicated, on Friday 19 July, the Public Protector released a report in which she has concluded that I violated the Executive Ethics Code and the Constitution.

The findings that the Public Protector has made against me are serious.

They allege conduct that cannot – and should not – be taken lightly.

It should be a matter of concern for all South Africans that an office of such Constitutional consequence as that of the Public Protector should make findings of such a nature against the Head of State.

It is therefore essential – as it should be in all investigations – that such findings are based on fact, that they have a sound legal basis, that they are rational and that they have been arrived at through a fair, impartial and lawful process.

Unfortunately, the report released by the Public Protector fails to satisfy these crucial requirements.

After careful study, I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed.

This is strongly confirmed by my legal representatives.

The report contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature.

The findings are wrong in law, are irrational and, in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the Public Protector.

Furthermore, in failing to provide me with an opportunity to comment on proposed remedial action, the Public Protector has violated provisions of the Public Protector Act, the Constitution and principles of common law.

Given these deficiencies, and consistent with our Constitutional architecure, it is appropriate that the courts make a final and impartial determination on this matter.

I have therefore decided to seek an urgent judicial review of the Public Protector’s report, its findings and remedial action.

I have instructed my legal representatives to prepare an application to this effect as a matter of urgency.

Given the gravity of this matter – and appreciating the effect that these findings have on the standing and credibility of both the President and the Public Protector – it is essential that the courts be given an opportunity to review the report and to find accordingly.

I have decided to take this action not only to protect the rights that the Constitution affords me as a person, but also to preserve the integrity of the office that I occupy.

I have decided to take this action not out of disrespect for the Public Protector as a crucial institution of our democracy, but in the expectation that the institution will ultimately be strengthened by an independent and impartial judicial review.

My decision to seek a judicial review of the report should not be seen as a comment on the person, competence or motives of the Public Protector, but is motivated instead by a determination that the law should be applied correctly and consistently.

I am taking this action in the firm belief that the President is not above the law, and nor is the Public Protector.

The Public Protector is equally bound by the law and, like the President, is answerable to the provisions of the Constitution.

It is therefore appropriate that we place the matter before the courts and that the courts be allowed to make a determination.

In the meantime, we continue with the urgent and critical tasks required to grow our economy, mobilise investment, create jobs and reduce poverty.

We will not be distracted from the great responsibility we have to advance the interests and needs of the South African people.

I thank you.