Public protector says costs order against her will set a precedent

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has reservations about her office being able to do its job without “fear, favour or prejudice” after the Constitutional Court upheld a personal costs order against her on Monday.

The judgment holds her personally liable to pay 15% of the legal fees incurred by the Reserve Bank in the Bankorp matter.

“We have the utmost respect for the judiciary as one of the pillars on which our constitutional democracy rests,” tweeted Mkhwebane's office after the ruling.