Gordhan has 'bona fide' dispute against Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa

“It is clear from the founding affidavit that there is a bona fide justiciable dispute between minister Gordhan and the public protector over the legal validity of the public protector’s investigation and findings and the remedial action she has directed in her report,” Ramaphosa said in court papers.

He said Mkhwebane was incoherent and irrational in her recommendation that Ramaphosa must take action against Gordhan.

“The two directions are incoherent because it is not rational to direct me to submit within 30 days for the approval of the public protector, a plan detailing disciplinary action that I will be taking against minister Gordhan, and at the same time to demand that the disciplinary action be taken within the 30 day period,” Ramaphosa told the court.

Ramaphosa repeated in court what he told Mkhwebane in a letter, that he was unable to take disciplinary action against Gordhan because he did not employ him.

“I respectfully submit that it would be premature for me to attempt to take ‘appropriate disciplinary action” against minister Gordhan while the principle review application is still pending,” Ramaphosa said, adding that there is still a legal dispute over whether he has disciplinary powers.

In his application to the court, Gordhan, and other affected parties including Pillay, argued that Mkhwebane was mistaken in her conclusions and that she made factual errors as well as mistakes in legal interpretations.