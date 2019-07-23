Politics

ANC offers peace flag to DA 'so we can solve Western Cape's issues together'

23 July 2019 - 17:49 By Dave Chambers
Cameron Dugmore, the ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, says he wants to work with DA premier Alan Winde in the spirit of the 'new dawn'.
Image: ANC via YouTube

The ANC has pleaded with Western Cape premier Alan Winde not to waste his energy on fighting for control of the police and railways.

Responding on Tuesday to Winde’s state of the province address, opposition leader Cameron Dugmore said the two projects were, respectively, a “non-starter” and a “sideshow”.

The “ill-conceived call” for a provincial police force “will simply delay and distract us from the real task of working together”, said Dugmore.

When it came to public transport, “we need to work together as all spheres of government to fix Metrorail. A party-political posture for a provincial rail service is a sideshow.”

Dugmore held out an olive branch to Winde, saying the ANC was keen to work with him in the spirit of the “new dawn”.

