Mmusi Maimane on crime in the Western Cape - 'We are losing the war'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday addressed the Bonteheuwel community in Cape Town, where he spoke about crime and what the local government intends to do to curb it. He welcomed the deployment of the SANDF but added that it is not sustainable.

Here's his address in six quotes:

Crime

"I want to send my condolences to the officers who were attacked in Delft and of course one of the members lost their lives. As South Africans, we need to be aware that we are in a war against crime. You are South Africans who are our heroes."

Young people

"On Mandela Day I spoke to young people about what they fear the most and many of them shared with me the fact that crime is affecting them. Across the country, too many people are being killed. We cannot, as a country, continue to live in a world where gangs are taking over our communities, drugs are ravaging our young people and, ultimately, we are ending up in a situation where the future of our nation is being compromised."

Battle

"When we campaigned in 2019 and in 2016, we said to the people of South Africa, 'we're going to fight crime.' We are serious about that, we're not going to back down. Gangsters must know that there is a force coming against them and you are the people who are fighting that battle."

Unsustainable

"I want to welcome the SANDF to communities, but I don't want our communities to be in permanent presence of the army. But make no mistake, we are losing the war on crime so I welcome the SANDF to our communities. I think it is unsustainable that we depend on the army. It is important that the South African Police Service is well trained, and has appropriate equipment to fight crime. We can have a partnership with the police to make sure that those gangsters end up in jail and citizens live freely."

Attend to issues of police

"We must attend to the four u's. Under training, understaffing, under resourcing and underequipping and we will continue to fight that. I want to give you feedback that in Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has introduced 1500 metro police so that we keep a strong arm on fighting crime."