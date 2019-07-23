Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina farm beneficiaries testify

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

23 July 2019 - 09:19 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Tuesday with continuing testimony on the controversial Estina dairy farm project in the Free State town of Vrede. 


Deputy director general of  corporate administration and coordination in the Free State, Albertus Venter, and beneficiaries Meshack Mpaleni Ncongwane and Ephraim Makhosino Dhlamini are expected to take the stand.

DA Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn testified about the farm project during his appearance on Monday.

The farming project, signed off in 2012, was promoted by the provincial government as a tool to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.

However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina - a Gupta-linked company contracted by the provincial department of agriculture to run the project - only 1% was spent on actual farming. Most of the remaining money went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas.

