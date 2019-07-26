IN QUOTES | David Mabuza on employment, Sars' 'rogue unit' and the economy

Deputy president David Mabuza appeared before the National Assembly on Thursday for his first oral questions' session with members of the sixth parliament.

Most centred around unemployment and growing the economy.

He dodged questions from the DA and EFF regarding the South African Revenue Service's (Sars) "rogue unit".

Here are six questions Mabuza answered:

Youth unemployment

Mabuza said youth unemployment was one of government's key focus areas.

“We have to find ways to open up markets so that new enterprises can compete fairly.

"We need to direct industrial funding towards our youth to provide the capital for the growth and expansion of their ideas.”

Public employment programme

He said the public employment programme was one of the most important aspects of the National Development Programme (NDP). It focused on enhancing the acquisition of skills, while ensuring workers received stipends to sustain themselves and contribute towards the economy.

"The programme is currently in its fourth phase and it has created 10 million work opportunities and paid out an estimated R64bn in wages.

“As it enters its fourth phase, the Expanded Public Works Programme will continue to draw a significant number of the unemployed South Africans, especially our youth, into productive work, in a manner that will enable them to gain skills and increase their capacity to earn income and contribute towards the betterment of our country."