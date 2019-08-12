WATCH LIVE | State capture: Inquiry resumes with testimony from David Maree
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
12 August 2019 - 10:03
The state capture inquiry will continue on Monday after hearing Estina farm-related testimony during the last few days before adjourning. The inquiry will hear testimony from agricultural economist David Andreas Maree on Monday.
The Estina project, signed off in 2012, was promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.
However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina, a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State's agricultural department to run the project, only 1% was spent on farming.