Ramaphosa met Gupta brothers 'three or four' times
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had personally raised the issue of the Guptas' Waterkloof landing with Tony Gupta at a meeting with the ANC in 2016 but the Gupta brother said permission for the aircraft to land had been obtained and given by the Indian High Commissioner.
In an affidavit submitted to the commission of inquiry investigating state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Ramaphosa said before the meeting with ANC officials, his meetings with the Gupta brothers had been inconsequential.
He said he had met with two of the Gupta brothers on "three or four occasions".
Ramaphosa said the first time he met the Guptas was in December 2012 after he was elected deputy president of the ANC and officials of the ANC were taken to a breakfast briefing.
"I am not able to say which of the brothers I met at the time as I did not get to know their individual names."
He said he met the brothers at a similar event after the 2014 elections.
"The only occasion on which matters of substance was discussed was when the Gupta brothers requested a meeting with ANC officials [I gathered from the evidence of our then secretary general, minister Gwede Mantashe, that this was by letter of Nazeem Howa] to discuss their situation in relation to the closure of their bank accounts, and at which was also raised the controversy around them and their relationship with the then president, Jacob Gedleyhlekisa Zuma,” Ramaphosa said.
He said that he raised the issue of the landing of the 747 Jumbo Jet at the Waterkloof Airforce base in 2013.
"I stated that they had through their actions placed the former president in an invidious position," Ramaphsoa said.
Ramaphosa’s affidavit came after the commission wrote to him and all members of cabinet to state whether they had any meetings, or interactions or dealings with any one of the Gupta brothers and if that had happened, to detail the nature of the interactions.