Gumede, Exco members from eThekwini and Msunduzi redeployed 'immediately'

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will be redeployed.

This was revealed during a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday, when ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said all ANC members serving on the executive committee (Exco) of eThewkini and Msunduzi municipalities would, with immediate effect, be redeployed.

"The provincial executive committee (PEC) mandated the provincial working committee (PWC) to ensure that all vacancies occasioned by this decision are filled within the next seven days," said Ntuli.

Reports of Gumede's demise were made public on Monday night, when eNCA, quoting three reliable sources, leaked the information.

The decision to redeploy Gumede follows the party's PWC recommendation, presented at last week's PEC meeting, that she be recalled following an assessment that she was not fit to hold office.

Gumede, who was suspended in June, is on R50,000 bail. She has been earning a salary of R115,000 a month while on suspension.

The mayor has been accused of using her political position to influence a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender, awarded in 2016.

On Thursday last week, Gumede and eight of her co-accused, including eThekwini deputy speaker Mondli Mthembu, appeared in the Durban commercial crime court. The court heard that the state needed four more months to complete its investigations, and that more arrests were imminent.

The case was postponed to January.