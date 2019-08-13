Chiefs without a fixture for two weeks: Middendorp turns his attention to attack

Kaizer Chiefs spent last week working mainly on defence after conceding twice in their opening game of the season against Highlands Park and a subsequent clean sheet against Black Leopards in Durban delighted coach Ernst Middendorp.

Now he say the next fortnight he will concentrate on working on switching defence into attack a lot quicker as he looks to get the side more mobile when on the front foot.

Chiefs are without an official fixture over the next two weeks after their failure to qualify for the MTN8.

It can be seen as a blessing in disguise for Middendorp‚ who says there will be some hard work on the attacking aspects of the game.