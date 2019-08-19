WATCH | Fikile Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is out to prove he means business. A video of him chatting to passengers of a minibus taxi whose driver had just been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe traffic police has gone viral on Twitter.
Using #FixingTransport, Mbalula tweeted: “DiPassengers nthuseng,” which loosely translates to, “passengers, help me”. He continued: “Their driver was arrested bribing traffic officers, now they had these questions for me.”
The passengers asked Mbalula to pardon their driver, but he responded: “This man was trying to bribe the police officers, but we got him. We're arresting him.”
The passengers then asked Mbalula how they would get home. “They're saying there is a taxi on its way to fetch you,” he replied.
DiPassengers nthusang !!— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) August 18, 2019
Their driver was arrested bribing traffic officers - now they had these questions for me. #FixingTransport pic.twitter.com/qOWBXnQHqJ
Here's a glimpse of the reactions.
Lol! 🤣🤣🤣 Mr fearfokol. Loves cameras. But yena is doing his best shem.— Abuti Josef🇿🇦 (@AbutiJosef) August 18, 2019
He is shame, jealous down.. You can tell that he has passion for what he’s doing 🙏🏽— Ndumora (@ntozamay) August 18, 2019
I am very much impressed how dedicated you are Minister, you are always on the street and motivating traffic officials, keep up the good work and kindly encourage other colleagues to work hard.we are better together— kgajaneM (@marengwanek) August 18, 2019