WATCH | Fikile Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is out to prove he means business. A video of him chatting to passengers of a minibus taxi whose driver had just been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe traffic police has gone viral on Twitter.

Using #FixingTransport, Mbalula tweeted: “DiPassengers nthuseng,” which loosely translates to, “passengers, help me”. He continued: “Their driver was arrested bribing traffic officers, now they had these questions for me.”

The passengers asked Mbalula to pardon their driver, but he responded: “This man was trying to bribe the police officers, but we got him. We're arresting him.”

The passengers then asked Mbalula how they would get home. “They're saying there is a taxi on its way to fetch you,” he replied.