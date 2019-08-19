Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana testifies

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

19 August 2019 - 09:49 By timeslive

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture resumes with testimony from former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana.

Last week, the inquiry heard evidence on the Estina farm project, with testimony from former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe on Friday.


According to his testimony, Paras was the only company that suited the department's agenda of developing small-scale dairy farmers. Paras eventually went on to partner with Gupta-linked entity Estina to run the project. This cost the Free State government hundreds of millions, most of which was siphoned off into the pockets of the Gupta family.

