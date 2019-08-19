Messages stream in for Robert Marawa after third heart attack: 'Your strength is unmissable'
Messages of support have been pouring in since popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa revealed he had suffered a third heart attack last week.
Marawa, who took to Twitter to confirm the news, telling his fans he drove himself to hospital after “not feeling well”, adding that he was in ICU a couple of hours later.
“I literally drove myself from home after not feeling well ... there was a pain that was not making any sense,” he said. “And within a couple of hours, I was in ICU and that’s where I've been for the past six or seven days.”
Marawa spent the week in ICU, but is now in a recovery ward.
Fans and social media users took to Twitter to wish Marawa a speedy recovery. Here is a snapshot of some of the messages:
Get well soon brother @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/AsGbd31HCQ— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 17, 2019
Appreciation Tweet— Madzenga (@NMadzenga) August 19, 2019
Robert Marawa get well soon.#MSW @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/Z4BXIjnh5Z
Mr marawa god be wth u, we need u, speed recovery my boss @robertmarawa https://t.co/eWTxdDGF2q— Hlawulani freedom (@makhubelehf) August 18, 2019
Get Well Soon Champ @robertmarawa ♥I Want tu see this Happy face Again ♥ #BigBrother#GetWellSoonMarawa pic.twitter.com/c6EM03Z6AM— ThandoManana (@TandoManana) August 17, 2019
Wish you a speedy recovery Mr Marawa lulama my brother @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/winEbFzfSF— Power Twala (@PowerTwala) August 18, 2019
It was the greatest honor to meet you @robertmarawa in Egypt. Your strength is just as unmissable as your presence, which is why I feel great optimism that you will come through this phase stronger. My thoughts and prayers are with you and I pray God keeps you smiling. pic.twitter.com/FqqZIeslxI— Harvey (@akajoebass) August 18, 2019