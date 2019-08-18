Zondo commission looks into eThekwini's books
18 August 2019 - 00:00
The Zondo commission has turned its focus on the troubled eThekwini municipality, summoning the municipal manager to open the metro's financial books dating back 10 years.
Municipal manager Sipho Nzuza confirmed to the Sunday Times he has been ordered by the commission of inquiry into state capture to produce documents and objects relating to the city's finances...
