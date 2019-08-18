News

Zondo commission looks into eThekwini's books

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

The Zondo commission has turned its focus on the troubled eThekwini municipality, summoning the municipal manager to open the metro's financial books dating back 10 years.

Municipal manager Sipho Nzuza confirmed to the Sunday Times he has been ordered by the commission of inquiry into state capture to produce documents and objects relating to the city's finances...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy News
  2. Lost your job? Don't lose your pension savings, too News
  3. Analysts point to 'harvest of fear' as Zanu-PF crows over wins News
  4. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  5. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X