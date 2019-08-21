Politics

Eastern Cape DA leader followed, 'almost driven off the road'

21 August 2019 - 10:27 By GARETH WILSON
Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga.
Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga.
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa/Daily Dispatch

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga has opened a case of attempted hijacking amid allegations that he was followed and almost driven off the road on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said that details were sketchy but a case of attempted hijacking was being investigated.

Rheeder was unable to provide the time, suburbs or details about the incident.

“He was followed from a meeting and noticed a vehicle following him. He then drove around and the car stayed behind him. He (Bhanga) then made off towards the Humewood police station but pulled into the Humerail Centre car park.”

Rheeder said the car drove off a short while later.

Rheeder said he was waiting to consult with the detective as the case had been transferred to the Vehicle Inspection Section which deals with vehicle related crimes.

This is a developing story.

The DA is expected to hold a press conference later on Wednesday morning.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Former municipal speaker's 'official trips' exposed as fake travel claims

The former speaker of Walter Sisulu local municipality in the Eastern Cape has been convicted on more than two hundred counts for submitting ...
News
5 days ago

You've got two weeks to fix our roads, EC villagers tell government

Residents of Magwala have given the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape two weeks to fix their gravel road.
News
5 days ago

Eastern Cape villages without water for almost two weeks

A broken water pipe has left a number of villages with no water for almost two weeks in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

X