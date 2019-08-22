Politics

WATCH | Juju asks Ramaphosa how many EFF MPs got money from CR17 and other moments from the Q&A

22 August 2019 - 19:51 By TimesLIVE

As members of parliament from various political parties gathered in parliament to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa questions on the state of the country, EFF leader Julius Malema provided the house with some much-needed comic relief.

Ramaphosa appeared before parliament on Thursday to address, among other issues, the controversial CR17 campaign during the question-and-answer session.

Malema wanted him to name cabinet ministers who had helped raise funds for the CR17 campaign, and the funders the president had wined and dined.

After having asked the president his question, Malema jokingly asked Ramaphosa how many EFF members were given money through the CR17 campaign.

"The last one you'll answer me outside, how many of my members did you give money?" Malema joked. 

This question comes amid recent reports indicating that EFF members Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele received money from the CR17 campaign accounts and never disclosed it.

The two MPs have since resigned from their positions. 

