Social media divided over EFF resignations following R80,000 Ramaphosa payouts

Not everyone has praised Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele of the EFF for owning up to their misconduct by resigning - some have accused the party of having "double standards" where accountability is concerned.

In the two separate statements issued on Monday, the pair confirmed that they each received R80,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The now-former MPs said they realise their mistake in hindsight, which was not communicating the receipt of the monies with the party leadership. They further stated that none of the money was channeled to the EFF.

"This follows deep and careful introspection about the impact of my association with the President of the ANC and the republic in which there was an exchange of money for my personal use," reads Mokwele's statement.