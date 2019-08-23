Hanekom vs Zuma defamation case rests on one issue ...

The advocates for each side, Carol Steinberg for Hanekom and Musi Sikhakhane for Zuma, agreed on one thing - that the case rested on the interpretation of the tweet.

Sikhakhane said the context of it had to be taken into consideration.

This was that two days prior, EFF leader Julius Malema had tweeted that Hanekom had been in contact with a member of his party to discuss the removal of Zuma from office.

Zuma had responded that he was not surprised, it was part of the plan he had mentioned at the Zondo Commision and that he was a "known enemy agent".

Sikhakhane said it was a "leap" to suggest that Zuma was saying he was an apartheid spy because this is not what had been said.

He said his client, when talking about the "plan", had been referring to the recent ructions in the party about his presidency and it had nothing to do with apartheid days.

He said those who had tweeted in response were "not reasonable people" and the "vagaries of social media could not be the the test" of the matter.

"The word enemy was used to imply political foe. The word agent refers to the EFF and the fact that he has become an agent of them. It might not be nice but it was colourful political speak and you cannot find against my client for something he did not say or mean."