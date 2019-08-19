Mxolisi Nxasana: 'Officials peddled lies to Zuma in bid to oust me'

"All of a sudden he [Zuma] had an attitude toward me. He didn’t want to see me at all. It was a very trying moment for me because soon after I got this rumour, I contacted Michael Hulley [Zuma's then-lawyer] and I remember I also had to chase him. At one point I even had to stop him [Hulley] on the N1, and relate to him that I had a problem.

"All the time, even when I met him in Durban, he would assure me the president was comfortable with my work. Hulley was the same person who then approached me when I was hosting an African delegation of prosecutors in Sandton. He was the one who came that night to break the news that 'the president has decided to institute a commission of inquiry into your fitness to hold office'."

Nxasana said he met Zuma in the latter part of 2014, after the commission of inquiry was instituted.

"After I had instituted an interdict [against the commission], we agreed to halt the interdict and we then started the negotiations. I explained myself to him, that I'm aware of this campaign. He said the information he had was that I was meeting Bulelani Ngcuka [a former NDPP] at a flat in Durban. To this date I’ve never even talked to Ngcuka," Nxasana said.

"The whole scenario branded me as a person who was prepared to do anything. We had the meeting at King’s House in Durban. That information must have leaked. I got the impression people were putting pressure on him not to meet.

"My view was that there was no reason Jiba and I could not work together professionally. It became very clear to me Jiba was resentful. She was acting in that position for a long period and hopes had been created. I got information that when I was appointed, Jeff Radebe had promised her he was going to recommend her. I was told by Hulley himself."

Nxasana's testimony is continuing.