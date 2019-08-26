Julius Malema claps back at man who posted snap of him in business class
A photo showing EFF leader Julius Malema sitting in business class on a flight has gone viral on social media.
Twitter user and lawyer Daniel Eloff took a photograph of Malema sitting in business class on a flight and supposedly “enjoying some Moët & Chandon” champagne while “preparing to fight for the poor”.
Enjoying some Moët et Chandon flying in business class while preparing to fight for the poor. pic.twitter.com/lQdpGeXPaK— Daniël Eloff (@DJEloff) August 22, 2019
Eloff also criticised Malema for enjoying “the best capitalism has to offer” when he has repeatedly condemned the capitalist system.
The picture drew a mix of responses either defending or slamming the party's leader.
Author Zakes Mda and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama also chimed in, and this resulted in the pair having a war of words.
Malema, who appeared to be reading in the photograph with no glass of champagne visible in the shot, joined the brawl.
He teased Eloff by commenting, “Yes, happy now?” along with the champagne emoji, before telling him not to forget to take his “medication”.
This is not the first time EFF members have been accused of hypocrisy. Earlier this year, some members were accused of living a lavish lifestyle behind the scenes when Daily Maverick published an article written by a journalist who had looked through rubbish allegedly thrown out by the party members.
Despite how the party strongly associates itself with the poor, even dressing like construction workers and domestic workers, the publication alleged that EFF members had acquired a taste for expensive alcohol and living in luxurious venues.