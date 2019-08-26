Julius Malema claps back at man who posted snap of him in business class

Eloff also criticised Malema for enjoying “the best capitalism has to offer” when he has repeatedly condemned the capitalist system.

The picture drew a mix of responses either defending or slamming the party's leader.

Author Zakes Mda and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama also chimed in, and this resulted in the pair having a war of words.

Malema, who appeared to be reading in the photograph with no glass of champagne visible in the shot, joined the brawl.

He teased Eloff by commenting, “Yes, happy now?” along with the champagne emoji, before telling him not to forget to take his “medication”.