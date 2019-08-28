WATCH LIVE: Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana continues state capture testimony

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana continues his testimony at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Testifying on Tuesday, Dukwana lashed out about the state of the ANC. He was also critical of party members he said joined for self-enrichment.

One of those he took particular aim at was ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who, Dukwana said, ran a “parallel system” of patronage which compromised various institutions in the Free State, where he was once premier.