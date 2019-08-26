Jacob Zuma 'lied to state capture inquiry' - former chief director

A government official has accused former president Jacob Zuma of lying to the state capture inquiry.

Former chief director in the office of the minister in the presidency, Brent Adrian Simons, who appeared before the commission on Monday, said Zuma lied when he said he did not instruct then department minister Collins Chabane to axe government communication and information system (GCIS) boss, Themba Maseko, in 2011.

Maseko, one of the first people to testify before the commission last year, alleged Zuma had instructed him to help the Gupta family in 2010. After numerous attempts by the well-connected family to meet him, Maseko said he yielded to their request.

On the day he was due to meet them, Zuma is alleged to have instructed him, in a phone call, the help the family. Maseko said at the meeting, one of the Gupta brothers ordered him to direct the GCIS's entire R600m media advertising budget to the family's media interests.