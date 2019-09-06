Politics

EFF says SA owes a lot of its democratic freedoms to Mugabe

06 September 2019 - 11:02 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was one of the liberation fighters who ensured the independence and 'sufficiency' of Zimbabwe and its people, says the EFF.
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was one of the liberation fighters who ensured the independence and 'sufficiency' of Zimbabwe and its people, says the EFF.
Image: TimesLIVE

The EFF has sent "heartfelt" condolences to Zimbabwe on the death of its former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died at 95. He had been receiving treatment in Singapore after battling ill health for months.

In a statement issued on Friday after news of Mugabe’s passing broke, the EFF described him as one of the liberation fighters who ensured the independence and “sufficiency” of Zimbabwe and its people.

“The EFF sends its revolutionary and heartfelt condolences on the passing of president Robert Mugabe. May the family, close friends, Zanu-PF and the people of Zimbabwe be comforted,” the party said.

The EFF said under Mugabe’s leadership, the Zimbabwean land reform programme was suspended to allow South Africa to “peacefully” transition to democracy.

“As a people we owe a lot of our democratic freedoms to the leadership of president Mugabe.”

“We join the world and the continent in saluting his formidability and bravery at the face of imperialists with their regime change on Zimbabwe,” the EFF said.

MORE

Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Friday that his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, has died.
Politics
4 hours ago

Robert Mugabe dead at 95 - social media has mixed reaction

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X