EFF says SA owes a lot of its democratic freedoms to Mugabe

The EFF has sent "heartfelt" condolences to Zimbabwe on the death of its former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died at 95. He had been receiving treatment in Singapore after battling ill health for months.

In a statement issued on Friday after news of Mugabe’s passing broke, the EFF described him as one of the liberation fighters who ensured the independence and “sufficiency” of Zimbabwe and its people.

“The EFF sends its revolutionary and heartfelt condolences on the passing of president Robert Mugabe. May the family, close friends, Zanu-PF and the people of Zimbabwe be comforted,” the party said.

The EFF said under Mugabe’s leadership, the Zimbabwean land reform programme was suspended to allow South Africa to “peacefully” transition to democracy.

“As a people we owe a lot of our democratic freedoms to the leadership of president Mugabe.”

“We join the world and the continent in saluting his formidability and bravery at the face of imperialists with their regime change on Zimbabwe,” the EFF said.