It's finally official: Mxolisi Kaunda named as eThekwini mayor

During his inauguration speech Kaunda said: "Without unity, the city will fail to realise its full potential. Unity will be the hallmark of this municipality for the next two years.

"We must go back to basics and prioritise service delivery. All departments with the administration must begin to work together and put an end to this silo mentality. We are going to spend the next few days developing an urgent turnaround plan."

Addressing the national crisis related to violence against women and children, Kaunda said: "We must deal with violence directed at women and children. The incident in Wyebank where four children were killed by their father must be condemned in the strongest terms. The number of women killed in our country is a constant reminder that women continue to live in fear. It's a national crisis."

The victory, an early birthday present for the former transport and community safety liaison MEC who turns 47 in eight days, says he will he will provide a turnaround strategy for the ailing municipality which has failed residents in numerous departments including waste collection, water and housing provision.

Shortly after his victory, Gumede took to Twitter posting a picture of her and Kaunda from a previous engagement, inspiring him to move forward with a Martin Luther King jnr quote, "If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward."

Kaunda's deputy is Belinda Scott while Sibongiseni Mkhize was named as the new chief whip of eThekwini - both securing more votes than the DA's nominated candidates.