I visited Guptas 'several times', Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells Zondo commission

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has admitted that he had visited the Gupta family's Saxonwold home so often that he cannot recount every instance - and that he enjoyed the curry there.

Motsoeneng was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday. He admitted to taking his group chief executive Lulama Mokhobo to see the Guptas at their request when she was appointed in 2012.

Mokhobo previously told the commission that Motsoeneng hurried her away from her desk about a week into her tenure and took her to the Gupta family's Saxonwold residence. At the house, she said Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul, along with Duduzane Zuma, lobbied her to allow them access to the SABC's digital channels.

"I went in together with Hlaudi. I do recall my phone and everyone else's phone was taken and the batteries removed. We then went into a dining room where the people present proceeded to congratulate me. I think it was Ajay, Atul, Duduzane Zuma and Ace Magashule’s son [Tshepo Magashule]," she told the commission at the time.