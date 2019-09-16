State capture inquiry price tag already tops R350m - with a year to go

Investigations into state capture in the public sector and governance at revenue service Sars have so far cost the country more than R350m.

The commission of inquiry into state capture, commonly known as the Zondo commission, consumes the bulk of the expense. Since its inception in 2018, it has cost the state about R350m.

And it still has about a year to run.

The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars, headed by retired judge Robert Nugent last year, cost the state about R8.1m.

The details were revealed by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola in answering written questions from DA parliamentarians.

Nugent's commission, which held public hearings for about six months at the beginning of last year, spent about R200,000 paying its employees and about R7.9m for what Lamola described as "goods and services" in his reply.