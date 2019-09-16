WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina-related testimony back in the spotlight
16 September 2019 - 10:21
The state capture inquiry will hear Estina-related testimony from the former head of department (HOD) at agriculture and rural development in the Free State, Peter Mbana Thabethe, on Monday.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, listened to SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) Garth Strachan on Friday.
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng concluded his testimony on Thursday.
He described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.
Motsoeneng was responding to claims before the commission by senior staff at the public broadcaster. They alleged that Motsoeneng instructed that Zuma be given prominence ahead of the 2014 national elections.