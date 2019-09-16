Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina-related testimony back in the spotlight

16 September 2019 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will hear Estina-related testimony from the former head of department (HOD) at agriculture and rural development in the Free State, Peter Mbana Thabethe, on Monday.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, listened to SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) Garth Strachan on Friday.


Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng concluded his testimony on Thursday.

He described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

Motsoeneng was responding to claims before the commission by senior staff at the public broadcaster. They alleged that Motsoeneng instructed that Zuma be given prominence ahead of the 2014 national elections.

State Capture: Hlaudi says MultiChoice CEO told him he is 'mad'

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has boasted about securing a multimillion-rand deal between SABC and pay-TV giant MultiChoice, but an expert believes this same ...
Politics
3 days ago

State capture inquiry hears of R2m lab for SABC that's 'hardly being used'

The SABS says it is incurring significant losses because a specialist laboratory built to test set-top boxes for the SABC is hardly being used.
Politics
2 days ago

State capture inquiry hears how digital migration of SABC stalled

A controversial 2013 deal struck between the SABC and pay-television operator MultiChoice may have brought the public broadcaster's digital migration ...
Politics
3 days ago

