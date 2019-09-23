Maimane proposes early elective conference as opponents in DA circle

The latest test of his leadership was the establishment of an informal structure, called the 1959 committee, led by DA MPs Ghaleb Cachalia and Michael Cardo. News of establishment of the committee broke two weeks ago.

Maimane’s supporters view the structure as a “parallel caucus”. Some have dubbed it a “formalised faction".

Maimane's main detractors, who are usually referred to as the “true liberals”, have opposed a number of changes in the party, including the DA's stance on black economic empowerment.

A DA insider said provincial leaders came out against the idea of an early congress, arguing that the party needed to refocus and that a political contest would not help.

A provincial leader said both Maimane’s supporters and detractors agreed not go to an early conference, but for different reasons. “An early conference will not change the identity of the DA or any ideological fight; it will just cause instability,” said the leader.

Those who support Maimane against the “onslaught” said they did not want to affirm the perception that black DA leaders are "used" and then pushed out of the party through early conferences.

The provincial leader also claimed that a minority that identifies as “true liberals” wanted to destroy Maimane’s public credibility.

Another DA leader said the rejection of Maimane’s call for an early congress was not a defeat for him. “The intention was to declare and to show that there is no fear of a congress. He was saying, if you want to go to congress I am ready,” he said.

He said the reason Maimane’s detractors opposed the early congress was because they were not ready and “they don’t have a candidate” to challenge him.